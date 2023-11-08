NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Shares Down 3.5%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 11,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
NTT DATA Group Trading Down 6.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.
NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NTT DATA Group
NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.
