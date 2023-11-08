NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. NWTN shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

NWTN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

