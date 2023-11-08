NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

