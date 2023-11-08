Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.