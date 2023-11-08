ODonnell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.21 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

