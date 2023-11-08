ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ODP has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ODP will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

