Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 412,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,302,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Olaplex Trading Up 25.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

