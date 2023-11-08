Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $396.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

