ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.20 million-$162.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.51 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 31.77%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $117,005.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $36,258.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $117,005.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,885 shares of company stock worth $612,146. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 73.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ON24 by 71.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 85.5% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

