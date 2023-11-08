Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

