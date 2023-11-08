Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 727551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Insider Activity

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Open Lending by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $698.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

