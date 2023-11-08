Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Open Lending Stock Performance

LPRO opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,071,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter worth $410,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 167.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 60.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 30.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

