Orcam Financial Group Buys 2,937 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orcam Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,736,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average is $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

