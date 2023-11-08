OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 77,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $13,312,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

