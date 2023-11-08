OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $448,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 91,197 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

AXON stock opened at $216.37 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.82 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

