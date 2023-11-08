OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $562,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $526.26 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $419.76 and a one year high of $528.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $503.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

