OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $585,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

