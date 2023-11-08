OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

