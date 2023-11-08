Owens Corning (OC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently:

10/26/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $170.00.

10/5/2023 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,193. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

