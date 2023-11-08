Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $132,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 478,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,463,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

