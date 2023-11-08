Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 2,027,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.