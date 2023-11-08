PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

