PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %
PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
