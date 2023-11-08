PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 27th

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

PACW opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 54.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,286,000 after buying an additional 5,662,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,104,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 307,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

