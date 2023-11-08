Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $13.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 637,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of -626.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

