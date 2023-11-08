Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS opened at $448.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.57 and a 200-day moving average of $419.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.