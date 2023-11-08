Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.