Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $242.97. The stock had a trading volume of 634,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.