Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE PAAS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 2,112,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,210. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.