Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Down 4.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.42 and last traded at C$19.74. 153,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 742,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.64.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -30.68%.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
