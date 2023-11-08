Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Up 1.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.37. 34,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

