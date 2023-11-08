Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,802 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Parker-Hannifin worth $468,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH traded up $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.24. 85,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

