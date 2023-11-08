Parker-Hannifin Co. (PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on December 1st

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Parker-Hannifin has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $25.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $407.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.66 and a 200-day moving average of $378.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

