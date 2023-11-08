Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 37.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Patria Investments has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $738.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patria Investments by 50.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

