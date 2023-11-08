PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.42

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
PC Connection Stock Up 0.1 %
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.
In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,899. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
