PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

