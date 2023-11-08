Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.72% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $96,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.