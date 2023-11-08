PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 368,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
