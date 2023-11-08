PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 368,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.