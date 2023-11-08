PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $100,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

