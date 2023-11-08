Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $944.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.49. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

