Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $944.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.49. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PWP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PWP
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perella Weinberg Partners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.