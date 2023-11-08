Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PVL opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 13,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $41,389.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,364,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,152.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

