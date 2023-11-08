Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,133,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

