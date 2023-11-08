Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,348 shares of company stock worth $21,044,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

