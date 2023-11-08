Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Down 7.8%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 139,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 448,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,329,218.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $66,227.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

