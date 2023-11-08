PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Trading 14.6% Higher

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.10. 256,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 61,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$155.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 43.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.4045802 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

