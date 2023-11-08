PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,524,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 962,588 shares.The stock last traded at $99.75 and had previously closed at $99.74.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 108.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

