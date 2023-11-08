Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.55.

PXD stock opened at $234.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

