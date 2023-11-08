Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 72,645 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $78,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $234.44. 177,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,587. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

