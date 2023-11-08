Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 13.4 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.