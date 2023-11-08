PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after buying an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

PPG stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

