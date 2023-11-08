Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.33. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

